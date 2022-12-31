Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Agenda appoints national patron

By Abigael Joshua.

The Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Agenda (ASPA) on Saturday in Abuja appointed Chief White Edevbie as its National Patron.

Speaking during an investiture ceremony organised in his honour, Edevbie promised to bring his experience across disciplines to bear and also leverage on his contact to ensure the success of Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential ambition in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASPA is one of the leading support groups campaigning for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

The patron assured Nigerians that Tinubu has all it takes to place Nigeria on the path of social economic development and general prosperity for the nation if elected as President in 2023.

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election in Delta State where the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is standing as the flag bearer of the APC, Edevbie asserted that Omo-Agege would rescue Delta State from misrule and maladministration.

“We shouldn’t be where we are at the moment in terms of development as an oil producing state.

“I call on all the people of Delta of good conscience to vote wisely,” he said.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Director General (DG) ASPA, High Chief Igho Osiebe thanked Edevbie for accepting the nomination.

Osiebe said that the Asiwaju Renewed Hope Movement which is premised on the goal of making Nigeria a great nation, required the inputs of a highly experienced personality like him.

Dr Otive Igbuzor, the Chief of Staff to Omo-Agege and Mrs Tracy Edevbie, the wife of the National Patron commended the group for the appointment and assured members of their support for the group in its activities.

NAN further reports that ASPA is a support group with offices in the 36 states of the Federation including the FCT. (NAN)