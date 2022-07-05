Asia Tour: Ekwunife boosts DOSAD FC with N1m

Sen. Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, has donated N1 million to DOSAD FC, Enugu-Ukwu for its planned playing tour of Iran and Bahrain.



The President of the club, Rev. Fr Obinna Dike, disclosed this on Tuesday in Awka, while briefing newsmen on the club’s preparations for the tour.

Dike, who is also the Director of Sports, Catholic Diocese of Awka, described the donation as a great relief to the club.



According to him, it will go a long way in helping to sort out travel logistics for some of the players.

He said the trip, involving 15 players and two officials, could not take place in June due to the paucity of funds.

“I am happy to announce to you that our playing tour of Iran and Bahrain is still on course, in spite of the challenges.

“Sen. Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central where we are domiciled, has graciously donated N1 million to the club.



“This was in response to our appeal for funds to enable us to take care of some of our talented but indigent players in the team.

“It is our hope that their exposure will open economic opportunities for them and their families.

“We are grateful to the senator for believing in our project and giving it support,” he said.

Dike, a retired league referee, said the tour was one in a series of activities lined up for the team.

“Now, we have a lot of foreign clubs and scouts that are interested in what we are doing.



“They have decided that we come to them with our full team for a tour of scout and exchange programmes,” he said.

He called on well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to assist the club to enable it to make the journey a reality.

Dike said that the gesture would help the players to actualise their dreams of becoming professional footballers. (NAN)

