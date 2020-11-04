Asia Pacific stocks rise as investors await U.S. election results

Shares in Asia Pacific rose modestly on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were locked in a fierce battle for the White House.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average gained 1.72 per cent to end at 23,695.23 after rising as much as 2.16 per cent in the morning.

The broader Topix index was up 1.2 per cent to 1,627.25 on the day.

Japanese financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi Index climbed 0.6 per cent to close at 2,357.32 after rising 1.88 per cent on Tuesday.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed down 0.07 per cent and the broader All Ordinaries index edged up 0.04 per cent on the day.