Ashiru extends gratitude to supporters, urges for calm

By Moses Kolo

The Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Mr Isa Ashiru, has expressed gratitude to individuals and groups who sacrificed their time and resources during the electoral processes in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that APC’s Uba Sani emerged winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Returning Officer, Prof. Lawal Bilbis said Sani polled 73,0002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ashiru Kudan of PDP who garnered 71,9196 votes.

Ashiru’s gratitude was contained in a statement signed by Reuben Buhari,

Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Campaign Directorate, made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

“The dedication, commitment, and confidence shown to me by all, including political colleagues, is truly humbling.

“People who believed in the vision my party and I stood for showed exemplary dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to our project,” he added.

The candidate noted that in spite of challenges including fuel and cash scarcity, insecurity threat, people still braved the odds to go and vote.

“While the announcement of the result went through several postponements, the people patiently and peacefully waited.

“I remain grateful for such commendable passion and support, especially the insight and guidance provided to me,” Ashiru said.

He urged supporters of the PDP and those who desired genuine leadership in Kaduna State to remain calm and peaceful.

Ashiru, however, said that xraying the entire electoral process, including the announced result which totally did not reflect the wish of majority of Kaduna voters, would form the basis for future actions that could be taken by

him and the party. (NAN)