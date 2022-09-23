AsheNews Publisher, el-Kurebe emerges vice president of PAAJ

The Publisher of ASHENEWS, a Nigerian online platform, Abdallah el-Kurebe, has emerged the vice president of Pan African Agriculture Journalists’ (PAAJ).

PAAJ is a regional association founded in 2018 and dedicated to the growth of African agriculture.

During an election conducted by member countries online on Thursday.

Jefferson Massah from Liberia was elected president and Abdallah el-Kurebe, a former editor of Newsdiaryonline, from Nigeria, vice president.

Others are Grace Musimami from Uganda, Secretary; John Baptiste from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Assistant Secretary and Beene Mujala from Zambia, Treasurer.

The tenure of the new officials will last for three years.

