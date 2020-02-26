Ash Wednesday: Lagos lawyers harp on unity, oneness

As Catholics all over the world commemorate the Ash Wednesday solemnity, some lawyers in Lagos have underscored the need for unity and oneness in the country

The lawyers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was important for citizens to embrace peace and unity, which formed the basis of a progressive society.

NAN reports that Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of the Lenten season in the Catholic Church calendar; it is a season which heralded the biblical account of the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

It typically defined the importance of a sober reflection in our lives, abstinence from social ills and vices, fasting, charity and pious living by all Christian faithful.

Ash Wednesday and other activities marking the suffering and death of Jesus, spans a period of 40 days and ultimately usher Catholics into Easter.

A Lagos based lawyer, Mrs Vera Chiweuba of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) told NAN that Ash Wednesday must remind Christians of the “transient” nature of life.

According to her, it is a time to exhibit brotherliness, support, genuine concern for all, as well as love for neighbours and self.

She bemoaned the rising spate of societal ills and vices, adding that citizens must now eschew ungodly practices and tolerate one another

“Ash Wednesday, which marks the season of lent, is a period for consistent prayers and rededication of our lives to God who is all knowing.

“During this period, we pray for all those who have in one way or the other lost their lives in questionable circumstances like violence, and pray that God admits them into his kingdom.

“Those engaged in crimes against humanity must be reminded that there is a time of reckoning when all will give account before God.

“It is important that everyone recognises the transient nature of life and live it in accordance with the word of God,” she said

“Just as Christ has instructed to love one another one and our neighbors, we must do so in good conscience.’’

She prayed for the safety and unity of Nigerians.

Another Lagos based lawyer, Mr Ogedi Ogu of the Source Chambers, also sued for peace, unity and tolerance for one another.

He said that during the Lenten season, Christians were enjoined to foster peaceful communal living and provide succour to their neighbours.

Ogu urged oneness among Christians, adding that Christ led an example for all to emulate in order to promote peace and progress.

In the same vein, another Lagos based lawyer, Mrs Elizabeth Ozor, said that Christians must strive to drive home the message of Christ through the Lenten season.

“I encourage Catholics to create time and partake in the stations of the Cross and receive grace to endure persecutions and trials which may occur in their Christian path.

“We are aware that the Christian journey is not a smooth ride, as temptations are bound, but the key word is steadfastness without which no one can succeed,” she said. (NAN)