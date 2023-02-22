Ash Wednesday: Cleric urges Nigerians to pray for peaceful election

By Alex Enebeli

Rev. Fr. Christian Oji, Parish Priest of the Holy Family Parish, Ologo, Enugu, has urged Nigerians to use the 2023 Ash Wednesday to pray for peaceful election in the country.

Oji gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

He urged Nigerians to use the period of Lent which began with Ash Wednesday, to pray for peaceful elections in Nigeria and for God to have a place in their hearts.

According to him, it is a period Nigeria should be concerned about the happening in the nation, reconcile with one another, seek for peace, honesty and help the less privilege among them.

“This is a period Nigerians should help the nation to achieve its greatness and purposes,” Oji said.

The cleric described Ash Wednesday as a time Christians all over the world identify themselves with the sufferings of Jesus Christ.

He said the period is solemn whereby all Christians fast and do other things that elevate their faith in Christ by abstinence and almsgiving.

“It is a period of reconciliation with one another and God as well as engage in fast.

“Ash defines that we are nothing but came from dust and dust we shall return, it makes us to understand the nothingness of man and that he cannot exist without the presence of Christ in him,” he said.

He explained that it was a time for Christians to reflect on their lives, what Christ did for mankind which helped them in their spiritual journey.

“It is a period we seek for peace and identify with the cross and a special season for Christians,” he said.

Oji said that the Lenten period for 40 days of Easter preparation, describing the 40 days as a period of retreat. (NAN)