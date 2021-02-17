Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu of Catholic Church of the Presentation, Festac Town, Lagos State, has urged Christians in the country not to lose hope because of the challenges they face.

The priest gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos as the Catholic faithful observe Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday, observed each year by Christians, marks the beginning of Lent and is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season (not counting Sundays) marked by repentance, fasting, reflection, and ultimately celebration.

The 40-day period represents Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness, where he fasted and where Satan tempted him.

Lent asks believers to set aside a time each year for similar fasting, marking an intentional season of focus on Christ’s life, ministry, sacrifice and resurrection.

Godonu, who is also the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, also urged them to see the Lenten season as a period of reflection and time to renew hope in God.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had made things difficult for a lot people, leading to despair and depression.