ASCON, Newsdiary Online named as partners to KTTE 2019

With only few weeks to the hosting of this year’s Kogi Trade and Tourism Expo (KTTE) 2019, Nigeria foremost steel industry, Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria (ASCON) and Newsdiary Online newspaper have been named as partners to the event.



Scheduled to hold on November 1 to 3, the Expo will take place at the prestigious Edgedrive Hotel, Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State.



The event which is being jointly organized by Kogi Women Entrepreneur Forum, KOWEF and Tourism Kogi Project will feature expositions on trade, technology, innovation and cultural products. It will be climaxed by a tour of some selected tourist sites around Lokoja.





Already over 100 participants from the trade and Tourism sectors have been mobilized to this effect. A leading entrepreneur, Mrs. Lami Ahmed, Managing Director of Christabel Nigeria Limited, Abuja, Engr Sumaila Akaaba, Sole Administrator of ASCON and a host of others in the resource faculty will grace the Expo.



Speaking with the Chairman, Planning and Implementation Committee, Mr. Mohammed Attah, he explained that the KTTE is very crucial to Kogi state and the people, as he said further that the initiative is to support government’s efforts in positioning the state to unveiling her social and economic potentials.



The Expo 2019 he explained further is the first of its kind in the young state and it is meant to herald a more robust and sustainable Expo in the successive years.