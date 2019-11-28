Asake emerges new SOKAPU President

(Forefront ) The people of Southern Kaduna on Wednesday expressed their democratic rights by electing those that would lead them through the ballot in an atmosphere of love, unity and expression of faith in another.

Accordingly, Hon Jonathan Asake on Wednesday emerged as new National President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU).

Asake, who was Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, polled 248 votes to beat his closest opponent, Dr Reuben Turbi, who got 49 votes from delegates at the well attended and keenly contested election.

Similarly, Mr Stephen Malan emerged as National Secretary by defeating Mr Ali Garba Gora.

In the same vein, former Kaduna Bureau Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Luka Biniyat was elected the Union’s Public Relations Officer just as Mr Dior Maisamari became the 1st National Vice President with Mr Elisha Ishaya returned unopposed for the position of 2nd Vice President.

Find below full results of the election which held in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

SOKAPU 2019 ELECTION RESULT:

PRESIDENT

Rev A. Duya – 10 votes Dr Rev Reuben Turbi – 49 votes Hon Jonathan Asake – 248 votes

1st VICE PRESIDENT

Dio Maisamari – 228 votes Dr Dangiwa – 81 votes

GENERAL SECRETARY

1. Steven H. Mallan – 297 votes

2. Ali Garba – 15 votes

ASST GEN. SECRETARY

1. Fadia S. Pius – 202 votes

2. Rev Avong – 106 votes

ASST FINANCIAL SECRETARY

1. Bawason J. – 149 votes

2. Mr Solomon – 154 votes

ASSISTANT PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

1. Sunday Y. Kasai – 97 votes

2. Miss Teprick – 198 votes

All other positions of the Union were returned unopposed.

