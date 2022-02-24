As Kaduna governor, I’ll promote unity, strengthen economy – Shehu Sani

By Fortune bang

Sen. Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has promised to unite the people of the state irrespective of ethnic and religious inclinations, as well as promote mutual trust if he becomes governor of the state in 2023.

Sani, a former Deputy Chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs in the 8th Senate, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, added that he would work assiduously to strengthen the economy of the state.

“I have made my intentions clear, and that is to contest in the Kaduna governorship poll and unfold a programme that will deepen unity between people from the northern and southern parts of Kaduna state.

“I would also address the huge debt burden of the state and reactivate the industries that have been moribund for decades in the state,” said Sani, a former Senate Committee Chairman on Local and Foreign Loans.

“I have an agenda for the people of Kaduna state that will unite and make them prosper.

“I will treat every citizen with dignity, respect, and humility.

“As such, I will give every citizen of the state a sense of belonging. I have a myriad of programmes on health, education, agriculture, and sports.

“So, I am coming into government with my own blueprint and with my own knowledge of the problems in the state,” he added.

He applauded the calls by a cross-section of Nigerians for electoral reforms in the country to be apt, saying that the aptness of the reforms would enhance the credibility and transparency of elections.

According to the senator, reforming the country’s electoral laws would go a long way towards tackling the issue of godfatherism and money politics.

“Reforming our electoral laws will ensure that the credibility and transparency of elections are enhanced.

“This is to achieve those ideas suggested on ways to reduce money politics, godfatherism, and manipulations by political parties and the idea of direct primaries coming into play.

“Many people do not understand the concept of direct and indirect primaries, as well as their advantages and disadvantages.

“The indirect primaries are those ones during which delegates are selected and heavily induced to favour one candidate against another.

“This is because candidates having godfathers and close to governors emerge winners at political party primaries since they have money.

“When you do not have money, you cannot pay the delegates,” he added.

The former lawmaker commended the Senate for expunging a clause from the electoral act amendment bill that would make direct primaries mandatory for the election of party flagbearers.

He expressed support for direct primaries, explaining that: “it is a process whereby every card-carrying member of a party can vote for candidates of his or her choice, thereby making such votes count”.

Sani said such a move would help reduce the obnoxious influence of money bags in the country’s political process. (NAN)

