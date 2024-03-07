As Finance Minister Exposes Central Bank’s N22.7 Trillion Overdraft to Buhari Government, By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

The Nigerian economy has faced numerous challenges over the years, with one of the most pressing issues being hyperinflation. As we examine the current state of the Nigerian economy, it becomes evident that hyperinflation remains a significant challenge. The recent announcement made by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, regarding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s printing of N22.7 trillion for the previous federal government of Muhammadu Buhari through Ways and Means overdraft from 2015 to 2023 has brought to light the underlying cause of the economic turmoil faced by the country.

According to the Minister, the reckless printing of trillions of naira without corresponding increase in productivity has led to the hyperinflation that is currently plaguing the nation. The influx of money into the economy without a proportional increase in goods and services has devalued the currency and eroded the purchasing power of the citizens. This has resulted in skyrocketing prices of goods and services, making life unbearable for many Nigerians.

The consequences of hyperinflation are far-reaching and devastating. It leads to a decrease in the standard of living, as people struggle to afford basic necessities. Savings and investments lose value, as the currency becomes more and more worthless. Businesses suffer due to rising production costs and reduced consumer spending. Unemployment rates increase as companies struggle to stay afloat in challenging economic conditions. Overall, hyperinflation creates a cycle of economic instability that is difficult to break out of.

The Minister’s acknowledgement of the issue is a step in the right direction. It is imperative that the government takes swift and decisive action to address the root causes of hyperinflation and implement measures to stabilize the economy. Raising N7 trillion to pay back the Central Bank and restore a balanced book is a positive step towards financial responsibility and accountability.

The issue of hyperinflation and irresponsible monetary policies is not unique to Nigeria. Similar scenarios have played out in other countries around the world, with varying responses from governments and citizens.

In Zimbabwe, for example, hyperinflation reached unprecedented levels in the early 2000s, with inflation rates soaring to over 89.7 sextillion percent. This economic crisis was largely attributed to the government’s reckless printing of money to finance its budget deficits and unsustainable policies. The consequences were dire, with severe shortages of basic necessities, widespread poverty, and a collapse of the financial system. The government’s response was slow and ineffective, leading to prolonged economic hardship for the citizens.

Similarly, in Venezuela, hyperinflation has plagued the country for several years, with inflation rates reaching over 1 million percent in 2019. The Venezuelan government’s mismanagement of the economy, corruption, and lack of accountability have fueled hyperinflation and economic instability. The citizens have suffered from shortages of food, medicine, and essential goods, leading to widespread protests and social unrest. The international community has condemned the Venezuelan government’s actions and imposed sanctions in response to its human rights violations and undemocratic practices.

In both Zimbabwe and Venezuela, the high level of corruption and impunity by the governments have been enabled by the laxity of the citizens. The lack of accountability and transparency in financial management has allowed leaders to exploit their positions of power for personal gain, leading to economic devastation and suffering for the population. The citizens, in turn, have often been complacent or fearful to speak out against the government’s actions, further perpetuating the cycle of corruption and mismanagement.

The key lesson that can be drawn from these cases is the importance of strong institutions, transparency, and accountability in governance. Governments must be held to account for their actions, and citizens must actively participate in decision-making processes to ensure that their interests are represented and protected. Economic policies should be based on sound principles of fiscal responsibility and sustainable development, rather than short-term gains and political expediency.

Moving forward, it is crucial that the government focuses on promoting productivity and sustainable economic growth. Investments in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology can help create jobs, boost productivity, and stimulate economic activity. Fiscal discipline and prudent monetary policies are essential to curb inflation and restore confidence in the economy. Additionally, there needs to be transparency and accountability in financial management to prevent a recurrence of the irresponsible printing of money that led to hyperinflation.

The Senate Committee’s commitment to continuous monitoring and evaluation of the government’s economic plans is commendable. It is crucial for all stakeholders to work together towards finding lasting solutions to the economic challenges facing Nigeria. By learning from past mistakes and implementing sound economic policies, Nigeria can overcome hyperinflation and pave the way for a more stable and prosperous future.

The issue of hyperinflation and irresponsible monetary policies is a global phenomenon that requires a concerted effort from governments, citizens, and international partners to address. By learning from the experiences of other countries and implementing measures to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance, Nigeria can overcome its economic challenges and build a more stable and prosperous future for its citizens.