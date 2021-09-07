Artistes seek unity among PMAN members

Some artistes have called on members of the FCT chapter of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) to unite themselves for a better future in the creative industry.

They made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the PMAN FCT Stakeholders Forum/Unity Concert and Lecture in Abuja.

The topic of the forum was “The Peace We Desire’’

An artiste, Mr Moses Danjuma, aka Humble Gee, said that the purpose of the forum was to unite PMAN members, adding that if they are not united, the organisation will not grow.

Danjuma said, “ Music is essential to our society. Musicians have the ability to unite the nation because people like Bob Marley, Fela sang well and we are still celebrating them till today.

“That’s the reason why the stakeholders sat down and thought of bringing the musicians together for a better future in the music industry,” he said.

Another artiste, Mr Solomon Madubuike, popularly known as “Baby boy” said that even though there were factions in PMAN the concert would go a long way in bringing them together.

“I believe that this concert will bring peace and unity to the organisation since it has been having factions. This will aid their merger to become one,’’ Madubuike said.

Mr Philip Joe, the Financial Secretary of “PMAN in the FCT, who said that the PMAN FCT had been having problems for more than 20 years, expressed hope that the peace concert would assist in uniting musicians to speak for one voice.

“There have been factions in other states of Nigeria and here in Abuja but they have been able to unite everyone now into one group. This made us to choose a theme for this event, (The Peace We Desire).

According to Joe, there will be several concerts which will be held after this to promote peace and Unity in the organization.

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria is an organisation founded by Christy Essien-Igbokwe and Sunny Okosun in 1984 to guide, protect and promote the interests of musicians in the west African nations. (NAN)

