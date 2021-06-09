Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, on Wednesday, described artisans as pillars of the society, saying that their contributions to economic development should be appreciated.

Akeredolu, who stated this at the 2021 Artisans Day in Akure, said that artisans made about 85 per cent contributions to Nigerian economy, hence their importance to the development of the country.

“Any government that does not recognise or appreciate artisans in the society will definitely fail. They are the pillars of our society because of their contributions,” he said.

The governor said that the importance of entrepreneurship could not be over-emphasised.

Akeredolu also urged the artisans to get COVID-19 vaccine due to the nature of their work.

Speaking earlier, the President of United Artisans in the state, appreciated the Akeredolu-led administration’s efforts regarding the affairs of the artisans in the state.

He, however, solicited for further support and better assistance for his members, particularly in the area of soft loans. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

