Artisan docked for allegedly assaulting hotel guest with a rake

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 26-year-old artisan, Gbenga  Demehin, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court  for allegedly assaulting a hotel guest with a rake.

Demehin, whose residential address was not , is charged with assault and malicious damage.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged  that the defendant   hit Sikiru Balogun with a rake on the head during an altercation.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 8 at 11  p.m. in Unity Hotel Majidun Ogolonto in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant maliciously damaged one plasma television worth  N46,000, a laptop screen worth N15,000 and four crates empty beer bottles N 7, 500, property   another complainant, Okechukwu Onuoha.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun  admitted the defendant to in the sum N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The offence is contrary to the provisions of sections 173 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case untill April 19 for mention.(NAN)

