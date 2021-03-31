A 26-year-old artisan, Gbenga Demehin, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a hotel guest with a rake.

Demehin, whose residential address was not given, is charged with assault and malicious damage.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged that the defendant hit Sikiru Balogun with a rake on the head during an altercation.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 8 at 11 p.m. in Unity Hotel Majidun Ogolonto in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant maliciously damaged one plasma television worth N46,000, a laptop screen worth N15,000 and four crates of empty beer bottles of N 7, 500, property of another complainant, Okechukwu Onuoha.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The offence is contrary to the provisions of sections 173 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case untill April 19 for mention.(NAN)

