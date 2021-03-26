Tinubu Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old artisan, Daniel Archibong, to three months imprisonment for stealing an Infinix Hot4 cell phone worth N40,000.The defendant, whose occupation and address were not provided, pleaded guilty to theft.Magistrate A.A.

Paul sentenced Archibong to three months without an option of fine. Earlier, the prosecution, Insp. Samuel Ishola told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb.15 at 2 a.m. at ” 5A and B” Milverton Road, Ikoyi Lagos.He said that Archibong scaled the fence and entered the room belonging to Mr Abu Hassan and stole his Infinix Hot4 Phone worth N40,000.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 308(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

