Artisan bags 3 months jail term for stealing cell phone

March 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 Tinubu Magistrates’ Court Friday sentenced a 24-year-old artisan, Daniel Archibong, three months  imprisonment for stealing an Infinix Hot4 cell phone worth N40,000.The defendant, whose occupation and address were not provided, pleaded guilty theft.Magistrate A.A.

Paul sentenced Archibong three months without an option of fine. Earlier, the , Insp. Samuel Ishola told the court that the convict committed the offence Feb.15 at 2 a.m. at ” 5A and B”  Milverton Road, Ikoyi Lagos.He said that Archibong scaled the fence and entered the room belonging Mr Abu Hassan and stole his Infinix Hot4 Phone worth  N40,000.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 308(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. ()

Tags: , , , , ,