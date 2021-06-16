Artisan bags 18 months imprisonment for stealing tv set, industrial machine

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday, sentenced an artisan, Akinyemi Toyin, 30, to 18 months imprisonment for stealing an industrial machine worth N105,000.

Magistrate Bose Idowu, sentenced Toyin after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Idowu held that the convict will serve his term without an option of fine.

She said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to engage in such crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 28, 2021 around 1 pm at Modomo area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, AbdulHammed Toheeb with the intent to commit felony therein.

He added that the defendant stole a Hisense plasma TV, industrial machine, a wristwatch N70,000 and a jewellery box.

Other stolen items, he said, are a perfume, a pair of sandals, power bank.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 383, 390 (9), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun, 2002.(NAN)