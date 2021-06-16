Artisan bags 18 months imprisonment for stealing tv set, industrial machine

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in on Wednesday, sentenced an artisan, Akinyemi Toyin, 30, to 18 months for stealing an industrial machine N105,000.

Magistrate Bose Idowu, sentenced Toyin after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Idowu held that convict will serve his term without an option of fine.

She said would serve as a deterrent to others who would to engage in such crimes.

Earlier, prosecution , Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told court that defendant committed the offence on May 28, 2021 around 1 pm at Modomo area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke into the of  the complainant, AbdulHammed Toheeb with the intent to commit felony therein.

He added that the defendant stole a Hisense plasma TV, industrial machine, a wristwatch N70,000 and  a jewellery box.

Other stolen items, he said, are a perfume, a pair of sandals, power bank.

The offence, he said, contravened  the provisions of sections 383, 390 (9), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Code Laws of , 2002.(NAN)

