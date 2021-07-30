Artisan bags 1 month imprisonment for stealing wall fan

A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun,on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old artisan, Wasiu Ibrahim, to one month imprisonment for stealing a wall fan worth N6,000.Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced Ibrahim without an option of fine.Adeyemi said that the prosecutor had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that the convict was guilty.Ibrahim, whose address was not provided, had pleaded not guilty to stealing and burglary.

Earlier, the Prosecutin Counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye told the court that the convict committed the offence on July 1 at about 2 a.m. in Adefarasin Community, Illogbo area, Ota.Adaraloye said that Ibrahim broke into the house of the complainant,

Rebecca Jelili and stole a wall fan.The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...