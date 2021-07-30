Artisan bags 1 month imprisonment for stealing wall fan

A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun,on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old artisan, Wasiu , to one month imprisonment for stealing a wall fan N6,000.Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced without an option of fine.Adeyemi said that had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that convict was guilty., whose address was not provided, had pleaded not guilty to stealing and .

Earlier, Prosecutin Counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye told court that convict committed the offence on July 1 at about 2 a.m. in Adefarasin Community, Illogbo area, Ota.Adaraloye said that broke the of complainant,

Rebecca Jelili and stole a wall fan.The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.(NAN)

