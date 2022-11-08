Artificial Intelligence, Robotics tools modern means of effective news processing – Survey

Photo credit: News Scientist/Google search





By Romoke W. Ahmad

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence/Robotics in the media industry has become a veritable tool in news gathering, processing and dissemination in Nigeria.

The tools have made the media business more efficient in a more fast and convenient manner in recent time.

Drones, language translators, word.ai and others are some of the Artificial Intelligence tools adopted by media houses in the country recently which has made their jobs more effective and efficient in the last few years.

This was the finding of an opinion poll survey among media houses in Nigeria conducted by CBD MediaEdge Communications Ltd, an Abuja based media and Marketing Communications Company to understand the adoption of Robotic/AI tools in the media industry.

The poll results noted that AI is a valuable tool for both editorial and production teams in the publishing industry which reduces human journalists’ workload and allows them to spend more time on other important stories.

100% of media executives responded that they were aware of Robotics/AI tools applicable in the media business. 100% were aware of the use of Drones; 80% were aware of the use of Language Translators; 60% percent were aware of Chatbot, and 30% were aware of the use of Word.ai in the media industry.

On the usage of the AI/Robotic tools, 80% of them said they have used Language Translator, 60% of them have used Drone, 20% each have used Chatbot and Others Robotic/AI tools respectively, while 10% each have used Word.ai and Podcastle respectively.

The survey further discovered that most media organization that adopted the use of AI tools do so in search of efficiency which has made their job easy and assisted in meeting up with deadline.

The efficacy of the tools in media industry and its availability have made it sustainable as majority of the respondents said they are going to sustain the use of AI tools in their work.

Although, there are insinuations that adoption of AI tools could lead to job loss among journalists but responses from media executives who are the target of the survey poll dispelled such fears saying since the adoption of the tools, it has not affected the job of journalists but rather assisted in effectiveness and productivity.

70% of the media executives believed the use of AI tools can be sustained, while 100 percent of the respondents affirmed that the use of AI/Robotic tools has positive effect on news gathering, processing and dissemination. In particular, 60% of them use Robotic/AI tools in news gathering, 30% use it in news processing and 10% use it for news dissemination.

The survey has assisted in understanding the importance of adoption of AI/Robotic tools in news business and shown that for more effectiveness and efficiency, use of the tools became necessary in news gathering, processing and dissemination.

