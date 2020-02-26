Articulated Vehicles: FRSC set to implement use of 3 number plates



As part of efforts geared towards enhancing national security and promoting ease of vehicle identification, and robust data management, the Federal Road Safety Corps has concluded processes towards the full implementation of 3 number plates for articulated vehicles.

According to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, it is statutory for articulated vehicles to have 3 number plates which are to be visibly placed at the front of the tractor, at the back of the tractor and the third number plate, placed at the back of the trailer or tanker.

Given the main reasons for the implementation of the 3 number plates for articulated vehicles, Kazeem stated that it is to boost existing data on articulated vehicles, promote national security, enhance ease of identification and advance the objectives of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS).

It is important to note that the 3 number plates are essentially designed for designated vehicles alone. As such, vehicles order than articulated will only have 2 number plates placed at the front and rear of the vehicles for ease of identification.

The Corps Public Education Officer quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying that the Corps is working endlessly to ensure that all articulated vehicles are captured in the NVIS portal to boost the information base and also make identification of such vehicles very easy for intelligence gathering and security of road users

Kazeem called on the motoring public to always tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report any articulated vehicle sighted without the required 3 number plates, obstruction or any emergency noticed on the road for immediate action.

The Station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFICRADIO 1, TWITTER @TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1. Or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122.