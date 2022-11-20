Arthur Eze receives Verbatim Magazine’s ‘Philanthropist of the Millennium Award’

By Chimezie Godfrey

In continuation of activities marking it’s 10 years anniversary in media business, a team of Verbatim magazine editors led by Tobs Agbaegbu, Editor in chief last weekend honoured Oil Mogul, Engr Prince Arthur Eze with “PHILANTROPIST OF THE MILLENNIUM’ award.

Speaking during the award presentation ceremony at the Abuja residence of Arthur Eze , Tobs Agbaegbu, Editor in Chief said the gesture was a unique strategy adopted by the board and management of Verbatim to honour an uncommon personality who has touched lives and impacted community development in many immeasurable ways over time.

Agbaegbu explained that the media group took time to study and monitor Charity and philantripic activities of Prince Eze which he said are unrivaled , and deemed it proper to honor him with the award.

Agbaegbu described Prince Eze as a man with a heart of gold pointed out that verbatim editors are appreciative of the prince for his numerous support and encouragement to Verbatim News Network limited since it’s inception in 2012.

He assured that Verbatim will always makevEze and it’s wide range of readers proud.

He further described the Prince as the greatest philantropist in the country who has given out over 100 billion of his personal resources to charity and prayed God to keep him in good health for the sake of humanity.



Agbaegbu also used the occasion to present the maiden edition of the Verbatim daily newspaper to Prince Eze.

While receiving the award, Prince Eze thanked Verbatim magazine for the special recognition and honor and pledged to always partner with Verbatim. Prince Eze used the opportunity to praise Newswatch magazine for producing Agbaegbu and other seasoned journalists who came together to establish Verbatim magazine and promised to give his support to sustain the Verbatim daily newspaper.

He praised Verbatim for its style of journalism and encouraged the Editor in Chief and his team to ensure excellence at all times.

The 10th anniversary of Verbatim was celebrated at Nicon Luxury hotel Abuja October 20th. It was chaired by Dr Solomon Arase, former inspector general of police.

Other prominent personalities honoured at the occasion include Governor Sule of Nasarawa state who won Governor of the year award, Prof Wushishi, Registrar of NECO, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Barr Emma Njoku and many others.

