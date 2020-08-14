Arthur Eze & Company had it coming, By Ifeanyichukwu Afuba

Suspension of twelve traditional rulers in one fell swoop is an unusual occurrence by any measure. But so was the outrage trailing the seeming impunity of a tiny ring of Anambra State’s traditional rulers led in confrontation against the State Government by controversial business man, Arthur Eze.

If the arrowhead of the affront could afford to be careless being a private citizen, what gave the community chieftains who are answerable to the authority of the State Government the leave to take the flights of fancy they did?

Along with an earlier suspended member of the tribe, the Dutch courage of the group is associated with the financial inducement video that has been trending on social media.

Two days before the hammer of August 13, 2020, fell on the ambitions of the twelve, the State Traditional Rulers Council had proposed sanctions on these members who ventured on a doomed trip to the Presidency in the name of the Council.

Condemning the illegality of the undertaking, the leadership of the Council equated the action of its members involved with ‘usurping power and mandate which traditional rulers do not have.’

After Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu was suspended on account of petitions against his ascension and reign, maverick business man, Arthur Eze who had earlier promised to take the Willie Obiano administration to court for constitutional breaches, paid Uyanwa a solidarity visit. The meeting was an offensive political rally except in name. Daily Orient Newspaper of July 30, 2020 reported the event with the headline: ‘Suspended Anambra monarch dares Obiano, pledges loyalty to Arthur Eze, Buhari.’ Vanguard newspaper of the same date quoted the relieved traditional ruler as saying: ‘At the end of our interaction, Prince Eze promised to take us to President Buhari.’

One can only shudder at the drooling of the group of thirteen in this misadventure. They were deadened to their limitations as public servants under an approving authority. They were blind to the absurdity of a make – believe, self declared monarch of Awka exercising headship over them. They were oblivious to the fact that the traditional ruler of Eze’s Ukpo town who is related to their mentor was conspicuously not part of their picnic.

The misconduct of the suspended traditional rulers says a lot about their sense of judgement. I doubt if they have actually read the Traditional Rulers Law of 1981. Some of them still arrogate to themselves the title of His Royal Highness even when the law rejects that coronation.

Governor Obiano has done the needful by sanctioning the rebellious group of thirteen. The Governrment should ensure that the full weight of the indictment is applied to the letter. Anambra State is not anybody’s playground.

The idea of leading deviant traditional rulers on a spiteful visit against the Governor of Anambra State clearly borders on the godfather syndrome. On what basis will Arthur and his men be speaking for Ndi Anambra or Igbos? But Eze will have to search elsewhere to indulge his godfather fantasies. Obiano earned the administration of Ndi Anambra by being his own man from day one; it’s inconceivable that he will reverse himself at this late hour.

From Premier Breweries to Orient Bank, Ndi Anambra know too well the number of companies that crashed under the incompetent chairmanship of military regime apologists.

The belief that money confers super citizenship on anyone and that people out there all have a price tag is a delusion.

The reported last minute, face – saving audience with the President’s Chief of Staff only confirms the egoism and recalcitrance of the group. It’s a vindication of the Anambra State Government.

