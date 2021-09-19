Arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Enugu State

Arsonists set the INEC office at Awgu Local Government Area of ablaze on Sunday.

The Chief Fire Officer Enugu State, Chief Okwudili Ohaa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) Enugu.

Ohaa said that a distress call was received by the Fire Service at about 1.30 a.m.

“As usual, when we received the distress call our trucks and men at Ozalla quickly moved to the scene.

“We equally mobilised fire engines and fire fighters from Enugu metropolis.

“Our prompt intervention saved the entire complex as only one office room was affected the raging fire before it was extinguished,’’ he said.

Ohaa said that the response fire fighters gave credence to the establishment fire stations local government areas by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“With the development, it is important to note that the state’s residents and infrastructure are now benefiting from massive investment Gov. Ugwuanyi building and equipping new fire stations throughout the state,’’ he said.

There are feelers that the arsonists climbed through the perimeter fence to gain access to the INEC complex.

Efforts made by NAN to the police and INEC officials to speak on the incident proved unsuccessful as they did not pick their calls.

Arsonists had earlier the year attacked the INEC Headquarters in and the INEC office Udenu Local Government Area the state as well. (NAN)

