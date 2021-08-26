Arsenal’ll not entertain bids for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arteta

 Arsenal FC manager, Mikel Arteta insists the club would not sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he were to become a target for Manchester City.

The Gunners travel to face the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday, with City boss, Pep Guardiola, keen to add a striker to ranks before the end of the transfer window.

A summer-long saga to sign Tottenham and England forward, Harry Kane, ended in disappointment when he committed to Spurs on Wednesday.

City have now been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, Aubameyang could yet become a target.

The 32--old starred on first start of the season as he scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 romp at West Brom in the second of the League Cup.

In spite a poor season in 2020/2021, Aubameyang’ record in England impressive, but Arteta wants to keep hold of the man who signed a new three- deal last September.

Asked if he had any concerns City could make a move for Aubameyang, he replied: “I don’t know. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang our player and he will remain here.”

Arsenal have spent more on new players than any other Premier League side so far summer.

Arteta admits he unsure whether the club would be in a position to turn down an offer deemed good enough for any of their current squad.

“I don’t know. We haven’t had a situation but probably that question more for (technical director) Edu and the board,” he said when asked if the club would have to consider offers for any player.

Arteta insistent over where Aubameyang’ future lies, one player who does look set to north London Willian.

Signed on a free transfer rivals Chelsea last year, the Brazil international has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium.

He has been heavily linked with a return to homeland with Corinthians and Arteta admitted talks have taken place.

“We are having some conversations with him and the agent and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,” he added. (dpa/NAN)

