Arsenal’ll not entertain bids for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arteta

Arsenal FC manager, Mikel Arteta insists the club would not sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he were to become a target for Manchester City.

The Gunners travel to face the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday, with City boss, Pep Guardiola, keen to add a striker to his ranks before the end of the transfer window.

A summer-long saga to sign Tottenham and England forward, Harry Kane, ended in disappointment when he committed to Spurs on Wednesday.

City have now been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, while Aubameyang could yet become a target.

The 32-year-old starred on his first start of the season as he scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 romp at West Brom in the second round of the League Cup.

In spite a poor season in 2020/2021, Aubameyang’s record in England is impressive, but Arteta wants to keep hold of the man who signed a new three-year deal last September.

Asked if he had any concerns City could make a move for Aubameyang, he replied: “I don’t know. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here.”

Arsenal have spent more on new players than any other Premier League side so far this summer.

Arteta admits he is unsure whether the club would be in a position to turn down an offer deemed good enough for any of their current squad.

“I don’t know. We haven’t had a situation but probably that question is more for (technical director) Edu and the board,” he said when asked if the club would have to consider offers for any player.

While Arteta is insistent over where Aubameyang’s future lies, one player who does look set to leave north London is Willian.

Signed on a free transfer from rivals Chelsea last year, the Brazil international has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium.

He has been heavily linked with a return to his homeland with Corinthians and Arteta admitted talks have taken place.

“We are having some conversations with him and the agent and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,” he added. (dpa/NAN)

