Arsenal sign deal with 9-year-old Kaduna boy, Munnir Sada

September 10, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



A nine-year-old Nigerian boy, Munnir Muhammed Sada is to have signed a deal with one of English football club giants, Arsenal.

The youngster Northern Nigeria, according to family sources, will plying his trade for now with the Arsenal feeder team, while hoping to break into the senior team, in the nearest future.

Munnir’s mother, PRNigeria gathered, Katsina, while his father is an indigene of Zaria town, .

The young soccer sensation is the first northern Nigerian footballer to put pen to paper for the Gunners, as the illustrious English Premiership club is fondly called.

By PRNigeria

