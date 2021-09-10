Arsenal sign deal with 9-year-old Kaduna boy, Munnir Sada

A nine-year-old Nigerian boy, Munnir Muhammed Sada is reported to have signed a professional deal with one of English football club giants, Arsenal.

The youngster from Northern Nigeria, according to family sources, will be plying his trade for now with the Arsenal feeder team, while hoping to break into the senior team, in the nearest future.

Munnir’s mother, PRNigeria gathered, hails from Katsina, while his father is an indigene of Zaria town, in Kaduna State.

The young soccer sensation is the first northern Nigerian footballer to put pen to paper for the Gunners, as the illustrious English Premiership club is fondly called.

By PRNigeria

