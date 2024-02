Arsenal rout Newcastle to keep pace with leaders

Arsenal remained hot on the heels of the top two in the title battle with an emphatic 4-1 victory over a struggling Newcastle United side in the Premier League on Saturday.

An own goal by Sven Botman and a simple Kai Havertz finish put Arsenal 2-0 up at the break before Bukayo Saka, and Jakub Kiwior struck to wrap up the points.

Joe Willock came on to score a consolation for Newcastle.

The victory took Mikel Arteta’s side to 58 points after 26 games, two behind leaders Liverpool and a point adrift of Manchester City, who earlier won 1-0 at Bournemouth.

Arsenal have now scored 25 goals in their last six Premier League games and the win over Newcastle was the perfect tonic.

This followed their late 1-0 loss at Porto in a disappointing Champions League last 16 first leg display in midweek.(Reuters/NAN)

By Victor Okoye