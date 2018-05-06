Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday to pay their manager Arsene Wenger the kind of tribute he would have wanted in his final home game after 22 years in charge.

Arsenal put their midweek exit from the Europa League – and any hope of Champions League football next season – behind them with a pair of goals from Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette and Alex Iwobi also found the net in what turned out to be a rare rout from the London club.

Wenger was given a guard of honour from both teams and the match officials before kickoff, and received roars of support throughout the match from the home fans.

Arsenal backroom staff and most of the fans donned their complementary red or white “Merci Arsene” T-shirts.

Burnley, who narrowly avoided relegation last season but are now preparing themselves for their first season of European football since 1967, had been hoping to pull level on points with Arsenal.

Instead the result means the Gunners will finish the season in sixth place, with Burnley one place behind them in seventh.

Wenger, with his own giant image paraded on a floating flag behind him, spoke quietly with genuine emotion, ending with the message: “I will miss you.”

With giant letters spelling out the day’s main message “Merci Arsene” behind him, he waved one final goodbye as he disappeared down the tunnel. (Reuters/NAN)