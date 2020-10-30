Arsenal cruise to 3-0 Europa League win over Dundalk

A flurry of goals either side of halftime from Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal a comfortable 3-0 Europa League win over Irish side, Dundalk, on Thursday.

The result ensured that the Gunners topped their group after two games.

The 2019 League of Ireland champions defended bravely in London, but their resolve was broken in the 42nd minute.

This was after goalkeeper Gary Rogers failed to get enough on the ball when punching away a corner and Nketiah fired home from close range.