Arsenal’s boss, Unai Emery has reportedly been sacked after another defeat.

BBC reports that Wolves boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, is Arsenal’s top target to replace Unai Emery and discussions have already begun with his advisors.

Captain of Arsenal’s unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ and a man still adored by supporters, Vieira would be an overwhelmingly popular appointment.

He has been steadily building up to such a job having managed Manchester City’s reserves and New York City before taking his current post at Nice last summer.

Vieira guided the club to seventh in Ligue 1 in his first season at the helm but surely a return to the club where he won three Premier League titles and three FA Cups would be too tempting an opportunity to resist.

RMC’s Mohamed Bouhafsi adds that Nuno is “very interested” in the position.

With reports by BBC