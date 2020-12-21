Arsenal boss Arteta issues rallying cry ahead of Manchester  City FC test

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has urged his side to use Tuesday’s League Cup quarter final clash against holders, Manchester City as a catalyst to turn their fortunes around after a faltering season.

Arsenal have lost five of their last seven Premier League games and lie in 15th place with 14 points, marking their worst start to a season since the 1974/75 season.

Victory on Tuesday could ease some of the pressure on Arteta, who took charge of the club in December 2019.

“This is what we want to use it for. This is a competition that we want to try to win,” Arteta told a news conference.

“We had two difficult opponents before with Leicester City and Liverpool.