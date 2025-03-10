Arrested Kidnapper of Catholic Priests Not a Mass Server or Cleric – Bishop Mamza

The Bishop of Yola Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, has firmly refuted reports suggesting that the recently arrested kidnapper of two Catholic priests, Taledo Damian, was a mass server or a cleric within the diocese. Addressing a press conference in Yola, Bishop Mamza clarified that the suspect was merely a member of the church and did not hold any official role as a mass server or cleric.

Bishop Mamza emphasized the need to set the record straight and protect the integrity of the church’s clerics and mass servers. He explained that misinformation surrounding the identity of the alleged kidnapper could harm the reputation of those who diligently serve the church in various capacities.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the kidnapper is not a mass server, nor is he a cleric. He is simply a member of the church. There has been a lot of misinformation about his identity, and it is important to correct this,” the bishop stated.

He further stressed the significance of this clarification, noting that mass servers play a crucial role in church activities, and their reputation should not be unfairly tarnished due to misinformation.

Bishop Mamza took the opportunity to commend the Department of State Services (DSS) and local vigilante operatives for their dedication and professionalism in rescuing the two abducted priests. He expressed deep gratitude for their efforts, which ultimately led to the successful rescue without the need for ransom payments.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the security agents who played a role in securing the release of the priests. In particular, I give credit to the DSS and the vigilante group in Numan. They carried out the rescue operation, and I am truly grateful for their swift and professional handling of the situation,” he said.

Providing further details, the bishop revealed that the DSS and vigilante operatives worked tirelessly from the moment the priests were kidnapped. He stated that it was their coordinated effort that led to the breakthrough in the case.

“Since the priests were kidnapped, we have worked closely with the DSS and vigilante group in Numan. I am aware of all the steps taken. It was the DSS and vigilante team that stormed the house where the priests were held and successfully rescued them. Additionally, when the kidnapper came to collect ransom, security operatives attempted to apprehend him. He initially escaped but later had an accident with his motorcycle and fled on foot. While attempting to surrender himself to the DSS, he was somehow taken into police custody instead,” Bishop Mamza explained.

He reassured the public that the two priests underwent thorough medical examinations following their rescue and were found to be in stable condition. He also confirmed that all exhibits obtained from the suspect were now in the custody of the DSS.

The two abducted priests, Rev. Father Mathew David Dusami of Yola Catholic Diocese and Rev. Father Abraham Samman of Jalingo Diocese, were kidnapped on February 22, 2025, at the residence of Father Dusami in Gwaida Malam, a suburb of Numan town.

Bishop Mamza reiterated the church’s gratitude for the successful operation and assured that the diocese would continue working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of clergy members and worshippers.