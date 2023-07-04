Arrest organisers of gay party in Calabar, speaker charges security agencies

By Christian Njoku

Mr Elvert Ayambem, Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly has called for the arrest and prosecution of organisers of a gay party in Calabar.

Ayambem made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Matthew Okache, on Tuesday in Calabar.

It would be recalled that on June 30, a hotel in the Ekorinim area of Calabar played host to a gay drag party which has been condemned by many stakeholders in the state.

The speaker, who called on the relevant agencies to bring the organisers and collaborators to book to serve as deterrent, noted that minors were also present in the party.

He warned anyone or organisation in connection with such unlawful act to desist or risk prosecution from the authorities.

“It will be recalled that former president Goodluck Jonathan on Jan. 7, 2014 signed the same-sex Marriage Prohibition Bill into law.

“The law imposes a 14- year jail term on anyone who enters into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union.

“Similarly, it imposes a 10-year sentence on individuals or groups, including religious leaders who witness abet or aid the solemnisation of same-sex marriage or union.

“Also, a 10 year prison sentence is imposed on those who directly or indirectly make public show of same-sex amorous relationship or supporters of such groups,” he asserted.

In addition, the speaker called on hospitality operators in the state to ensure that no hotel or club entertains persons below 18 unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. (NAN)

