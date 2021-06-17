Arrest of kidnap kingpin excites Gov. Umahi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has expressed happiness over the arrest of the leader of a kidnap gang which abducted some residents of Enyigba community in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the residents were recently abducted in the renewed land dispute between the community and neighbouring Enyibichiri community.

The governor made his feelings known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, on Thursday.

Orji said that some members of the gang were also arrested alongside their leader and were now in police custody.

“The state government has dispatched security operatives to the state’s boundary with Cameroon where the remaining gang members are said be hiding.

“The government will do everything within the law to prosecute the suspects, to ascertain the status of the abducted persons,” he said.

Orji quoted the governor as commending the people of Abakaliki and Ikwo councils, where the two communities are located, for their maturity over the abduction and urged them to sustain such.

“The governor warns miscreants especially from Izzi extraction which covers Abakaliki, to desist from attacks on Ikwo inhabitants both in the state and other places.

“Any further attack on Ikwo people will be viewed as an act of terrorism and the perpetrators decisively dealt with.

“The Izzi and Ikwo people are brothers and should be commended for collectively waging war against criminals who want to destroy their cultural heritage,” the commissioner said.

Orji reiterated the governor’s directive that the bails granted to stakeholders of the Effium and Ezza-Effium communities of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, be revoked.

“The Commissioner of Police has been directed to enforce the directive since government’s efforts to stop killings in the community are being undermined.

“The government will explore all avenues to ensure lasting peace to the affected community not minding insults from people from both sides of the conflict.

“The Effium and Ezza-Effium people are one and the government is not heeding to the suggestion of separating them after living together for ages,” he said. (NAN)