President Muhamamdu Buhari has been called upon to order for the immediate arrest and investigation of Mr. Alabi Akolade David for misappropriation, diversion and money laundering of funds amounting to over N5 billion belonging to the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

In a petition dated May 5, 2021 and addressed to the president, which was signed by Adeola Adedipe, called on the President to note that Mr David “who parades himself as President of ALGON, is not qualified to be so, by virtue of Section 5 of the ALGON’s Constitution [attached]. The said Mr. Alabi Akolade David, is not the Chairman of any Local Government Area in Nigeria.

“Although, he is the Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), LCDAs are unfortunately not known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is the current position of law, as laid down by the Supreme Court in AG., LAGOS STATE v. AG., FEDERATION (2004) 18 NWLR (Pt. 904) 1 and also attested to by an Opinion written from the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation [attached]”.

In the petition entitled ‘Re: Petition For An Immediate Investigation Of Mr. Alabi Akolade David And Cronies , For Misappropriation, Diversion And Money Laundering Of Funds, Belonging To Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria (ALGON)’, the petitioner said: “It has become imperative to file this Petition, bearing in mind that the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), is a very sensitive body, which superintends over the affairs of the 774 constitutionally recognised local government areas, in Nigeria. As such, whoever holds the rudder to ALGON’s ship, should be of concern to all and sundry; especially, at the executive level”.

The petitioner recalled that the removal of Mr David was ratified on 30th May, 2020 during the General Assembly of ALGON wherein the following resolutions were reached, including the ratification by ALGON NEC of September 6th September 2019 which removed Mr. David from office, as President of the Association.

Among some of the resolutions reached by NEC include the immediate removal of the Mr. Alabi Akolade David, as President of the Association; standing order voiding any official document or action, signed or prompted by Mr. Alabi Akolade David; dissolution of the National Executive Council (NEC) and setting up of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) and the IMC is to set up an Electoral Committee to conduct a substantive presidential election, within six months.

A copy of the extract of the meeting /resolution were also attached with the petition.

According to the petition, “The General Assembly of ALGON, having removed Mr. Alabi Akolade David as President and inaugurated the Interim Management Committee (IMC), it came to our Client as a rude shock, that Mr. Alabi Akolade David still continues to hold himself out as the President of ALGON. By so doing, he continues to obstruct the IMC from executing its mandate, which includes the conduct of election for a substantive President.

“This is a great bother, because our Client believes that Mr. Alabi Akolade David is doing so with his cronies, in order to completely decimate, the financial standing of ALGON. Thus, our attention was drawn to a Petition written to EFCC by a group called Concern Grassroots Government Advocates, who requested the probe of Mr. Alabi Akolade David and allies for: opening an illegal bank account 2034749191 with First Bank, in the name of ALGON and diverted the sum of N5, 240, 516, 186. 21 into it.

“It was alleged that the said funds were proceeds of over deduction of tax burden by the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS), accruable to the entire 774 local government areas in Nigeria, amongst others. Similarly, a Petition to the EFCC, written by a group called Coalition Against Corruption Initiative (CACI) was brought to our notice, wherein several complaints on fraudulent running of ALGON was made to the EFCC, for investigation. [Petitions and related documents attached].”

Calling on President Buhari to order for the arrest of Mr David whose action “constitute a clog in the wheel of Mr. President’s anti-corruption crusade,” the petition noted that if Mr David’s illegalities were not halted, “more Nigerians at the grass roots will continue to suffer untold hardship and servitude, on account of the reign of persons whose interests is only meant to plunder the fortunes of our society.”

When asked about the rancour in ALGON, David in an interview with Thursday, blamed mischiefmaker.He said, “Perhaps, your question is in reference to the mischiefmakers, who paraded themselves in the name of ALGON and who indeed were not members of our National Executive Council. It therefore becomes expedient for the body of ALGON to reaffirm the confidence vote on my leadership of the association.

“There is an established procedure in our constitution that enables one to become a N.E.C member. I truly pity those uninformed, who are desperate non-members of NEC. States Representatives and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) thought it wise and expedient to reaffirm my leadership with total loyalty” David said.

