Arraignment of 4 suspected kidnappers of UNIABUJA lecturers, children stalled

The arraignment of four suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) lecturers and their children in 2021 was, on Monday, stalled due to the commencement of Federal High Court (FHC) vacation.

The matter, which was on number one on Justice Donatus Okorowo’s cause list, was however fixed for May 13.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had, on Nov. 2, 2021, invaded the UniAbuja Staff Quarters in Gwagwalada and abducted six persons, including Professor Joseph Adavani, Dr Ferguson Tobins, among others.

The abductors, who contacted the families of the victims a day after their kidnap, demanded a ransom of N300 million.

But the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, on Nov. 5, 2021, confirmed their release.

According to her, the development followed the efforts of the command in a joint operation with other security agencies.

She also stated that some suspects linked to the crime had been nabbed by security operatives.

NAN reports that the Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), however, filed a two-count criminal charge against the four suspects.

They are Adamu Abubakar; Nura Muhammed Ahmadu; Ismailia Abubakar and Abdulrahman Ado, also known as Yellow.

The charge, dated July 5, 2023, was filed July 11, 2023 by David Kaswe, the Chief State Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The federal government said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 15 and 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention)(Amendment) Act 2013.NAN)

By Taiye Agbaje