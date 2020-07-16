Arotile’s death: North Central Governors’ Forum mourns

Share the news















Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, on behalf of the people of Niger State has condoled with the Nigerian Airforce and Nigerians over the death of its first female Combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

‪Governor Sani Bello in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje described the late first female Flying Officer, as a patriot worthy of emulation by all Nigerians.‬

The Governor who showered encomium on the late officer, said her disciplined and courageous contributions as well as exploits in the Operation GAMA AIKI bombardment of armed Bandits as a squadron pilot in Niger State where a lot of successes were recorded to ensure a safer Nigeria will not be forgotten in a hurry.

‪Governor Sani Bello prays that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest, and grant her family, friends, and the Nigerian Airforce the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Flying Officer Arotile died at the age of 23 as a result of Head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) Base Kaduna.

The deceased who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64, was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the service which she was winged barely one year ago following the completion of her course in South Africa.

Related