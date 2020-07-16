Arotile’s death: Afenifere demands Coroner’s Inquest, rejects accident claims

Share the news













The pan Yoruba group, Afenifere has demanded a coroner’s inquest into the death of NAF pilot Tolupe Arotile.

Afenifere in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin the national publicity secretary rejected claims that she died in an accident.

Flying officer Tolulope Arotile was reportedly killed on the road in Kaduna on Tuesday.



According to Afenifere, “A statement by the Nigerian Air Force told some truth that she died but spewed some untruth in saying that :

‘It is with great sorrow that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) regretfully announces the unfortunate demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile who died today, 14 July 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.‬’

The group noted that “It was only eyewitness accounts that unofficially released that it was a colleague of hers who reversed his car to knock her down on the road.

Quoting official account, Afenifere noted that ” the statement added that’ ‘Until her death, ‪Flying Officer Arotile, who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64, was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service.‬ During her short but impactful stay in the Service, late Arotile, who hails from Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State. ‘

According to Afenifere, “unofficial accounts say she just returned from a combat operation before she was knocked down to death.

” We therefore do not accept that her death was an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died and how a supposed attempt to stop and greet could come with a death impact.

“We say this against what is known of the infiltration of the forces by sympathizers and agents of Boko Haram.

“We recall the report years back of such agents revealing the routes and timing of movements of our troops to Boko Haram who ambushed them.

“The inquiry shouid look into all the links of the colleague who killed her and we must know the identity.

Afenifere said meanwhile, it “sympathizes with the grieving family of Tolulope who have been thrown into deep mourning following the killing of their daughter not in combat but within the barrack.

” May her soul rest in peace.”



