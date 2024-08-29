Arochukwu-Ohafia Road: Senator Orji Kalu’s Media Office Reacts To Governor Otti’s Speech

The Media Office of the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has reacted to the speech delivered by Governor Alex Otti during the flag-off of the reconstruction of the Arochukwu-Ohafia Highway on August 28, 2024 , at Ebem Ohafia.

The Media Office in a statement issued on Wednesday signed by George Maduka said some of the paragraphs of Governor Otti’s speech were deeply concerning to the former Abia state governor.

“Firstly, the Governor credited the construction of the road to the administration of Dr. Michael Okpara instead of Dr. Ikokwu of PTF, and his Personal Assistant, Mr Ocha Achinuvu who were instrumental to the construction of the road during their days in the Petroleum Trust Fund.

“Under the administration of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as Abia State Governor, the Arochukwu/Ohafia Road was resurfaced from Umuahia—Arochukwu. Therefore, for Governor Otti to say that the road was abandoned by public servants since M.I. Okpara is quite worrisome.

“As the Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu played a critical role in persuading then President Muhammadu Buhari to release fund for the construction of the Arochukwu-Ohafia road. Through his efforts and that of other public servants from Abia North Senatorial District, then President Muhammadu Buhari ordered for funds to be released for the road construction.

“It is important that we draw the attention of the Governor and his team that through the effort of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and that of Hon. Uko Nkole (former member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency), the said road was constructed up to Umuchiakuma in Arochukwu LGA, leaving it with about 14.5 kilometers remaining. The record should be corrected by the governor’s team—so that when refunds are applied for, both the Federal Government, and the Nigerian Senate won’t have issues reconciling with their figures.”