Army’s transformation enhances operational efficiency – Aligbe

The transformation of the Nigerian Army has undergone significant developments with a dynamic and pragmatic approach aimed at enhancing operational efficiency within joint

By Yahaya Isah

The transformation of the Nigerian Army has undergone significant developments with a dynamic and pragmatic approach aimed at enhancing operational efficiency within joint and multi-agency environments, an official has said.

Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, said this in a statement issued by Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, TRADOC, in Minna on Wednesday.

Uba noted that Aligbe said this while declaring the 2025 Department of Training In-House Study Period for personnel opened in Minna.

He emphasised the critical role of capacity building and sound training in enhancing joint military operations.

Aligbe, who was represented by the Chief of Research Development Test and Evaluation (CRDT&E), Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade, highlighted the significance of the study period as key training initiative within TRADOC’s 2025 forecast of events.

The commander stressed the significance of the forum in advancing a professionally responsive Nigerian Army, in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) command philosophy.

He emphasised the need for synergy between the army and relevant security partners to leverage global advancements.

Aligbe urged participants to engage actively in deliberations to generate practical solutions that would enhance professional competence and improve the nation’s security framework.

The commander expressed appreciation to COAS, Lt.- Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for his unwavering support in making the study period possible.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to continuous learning and improvement.

Earlier, the Chief of Training, TRADOC NA, Maj.-Gen. Peter Okoye, highlighted the expertise of the carefully selected resource persons.

Okoye expressed his confidence in the ability of the resource persons to deliver insightful perspectives on pressing security issues.

He urged participants to contribute meaningfully to discussions as the outcomes of the study period would play a crucial role in shaping the NA’s training policies and operational strategies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event brought together top military officers, resource persons, and stakeholders to discuss contemporary security challenges and strategies for improving training effectiveness.

The event with the theme, “Promoting Capacity Building through Effective Training for Joint Operations,” was designed to create an interactive platform for participants to exchange ideas on contemporary military challenges.

The participants were drawn from Headquarters TRADOC A, 31 Artillery Brigade, 313 Artillery Regiment and members of the National Youth Service Corps. (NAN)