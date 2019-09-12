Army’s Director of Legal Services elected President African Military Law Forum

The Director Nigerian Army Legal Services Major General Yusuf Ibrahim Shalangwa has been formally elected President of the prestigious African Military Law Forum (AMLF) in San Remo, Italy on Thursday the 12th of September 2019.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement said Maj Gen Shalangwa is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, African Bar Association, International Bar Association and the African Military Law Forum respectively.

He is a seasoned military legal adviser and has attended several seminars, workshops and conferences on different aspects of military and civil laws both in and outside Nigeria, among which included Law of Armed Conflict in Spiez Switzerland and Legal Aspects of Counter-Terrorism at the Kofi Anan International Peace Keeping and Training Centre, Accra Ghana among others. He is also the Chairman Armed Forces and Security Committee of the African Bar Association and has been a member Board of Directors/Governing Council of many Nigerian Army Legal/Corporate entities.

The AMLF is sponsored by the United States Africa Command, and is a veritable platform which gathers African military legal professionals together annually to discuss international best practices when advising militaries.