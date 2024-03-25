Army’ll continue to build capacity to surmount security threats -GOC

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigeria, Maj.-Gen Mayirenso Saraso, says the Nigerian Army will continue to build the capacity of its Officers and men to enable them surmount the emerging security threats.

The GOC stated this at a three-day capacity building for 1 Division Operations Planning Cadre 2024 for Officers on Monday in Kaduna.

Saraso said the avenue was to bring together the participants of the ranks of Captains to Colonels in the divsion’s Area of Responsibility to build cohesion and synergize with sister security agencies.

“The training is organized to refresh us on the various aspects of operations planning process in order to enhance our

skills and improve capacity in single and joint service operations planning process,” he said.

The GOC said this was in line with the Chief of

Army Staff’s command philosophy.

It is: ‘ To Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment’.

Saraso said, “As we are all witnessing, warfare is becoming increasingly complex due to changes in the nature of threats and

advancement in technology.

“In view of this, armies world over

are continually engaged in training and capacity building to enable them surmount emerging security challenges.”

According to the GOC, the Nigerian Army equally recognizes these changes and therefore, seeks to develop capacity through realistic training that will enhance its

operations.

He explained that the division’s experiences in Birnin Gwari,Falgore, Kagara and other forests, among others, had helped it to draw useful lessons and identify gaps in the conduct of its operations.

The GOC said the 1 Division Operations Planning Cadre for this year was expected to explore ways of building on existing efforts by it to meet its operational needs in the areas of Warfare Operations Planning.

“Others are military decision making process, intelligence preparation of the battle space and logistics in operational planning amongst others, “he said.

Saraso urged the participants to have an open mind in order to derive maximum benefits from the cadre.

The GOC appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja for providing the resources for the cadre, his exemplary and inspiring leadership, support motivation to the division..(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani