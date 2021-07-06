President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to provide the necessary equipment, logistics and welfare requirements of the Nigerian Army to enhance its operational efficiency.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, made the pledge at the grand finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the week-long event is “A Professional and Ready Nigerian Army: A Prerequisite for Successful Operations in a Joint Environment”.

He reiterated the government‘s resolve to ensure the security and safety of law-abiding citizens, by providing all the needed support and requirement for the military and other security agencies to perform the task.

“For members of the Nigerian Army and indeed the armed forces, I want to assure you of my government’s commitment to your welfare and we will continue to provide you with the needed support to enhance your welfare.

“In the same vein, I am aware of the challenges confronting the Nigerian army such as inadequate equipment and insufficient funds for maintenance and training as well as other logistics constraints affecting your operational efficiency.

“As you may be aware, my government has put in place a mechanism that would address these problems in phases albeit in the face of other competing national demands,” he said.

The president said that Nigerian army as part of the larger armed forces had continued to discharge its constitutional roles with great success.

He said that it was to the credit of the army that the nation’s commitments to regional and international peace and security remain unshaken in spite of the current internal security challenges.

He commended the increasing understanding and cooperation within the military, as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the North East.

According to him, this cooperation no doubt has led to the decimation of some terrorists and criminal elements in our society.

“Government services and private businesses have since resumed in areas hitherto controlled by these terrorists.

“Therefore, as we celebrate the achievements of the Nigerian Army and all security agencies, I would like to thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their support and understanding,” he said.

Buhari commended recent efforts by individuals, community members, traditional leaders and civil society organisations especially the youths for cooperating and supporting the security agencies in exposing all agents of destruction and instability in the country.

He, however, urged the army to continue to abide by its ethics and ethos and to keep to its Rules of Engagement while ensuring that human rights are respected in the conduct of military operations.

He lauded the courageous and gallant exploits of army personnel, saying he was impressed with the conduct of operations that flushed out the terrorists and criminals from their strongholds.

According to him, the army has saved Nigeria from disintegration and have demonstrated a high sense of professionalism in its operations.

He tasked officers and men of Nigerian army to be proactive in evolving new strategies, methods and techniques of wining the hearts and minds in the current phase of operations.

The president congratulated both serving and retired army personnel on the occasion of the Army’s 158 anniversary celebrations.

He said that the nation would continue to appreciate the sacrifice of the fallen heroes as well as the unsung living heroes particularly those fighting against terrorism, insurgency and criminality in various parts of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, while giving the history of Nigerian army and NADCEL, said that July 6 marked the beginning of the unfortunate 30-months Nigerian Civil War.

Yahaya said it was in view of the significant role the army played in the resolution of the crisis, that July 6 was set aside to keep her history alive, project and educate members of the public on its activities.

He said the day also afforded them the opportunity to showcase their contributions to the socio-economic and political developments of Nigeria.

According to him, this celebration is also important because of its role as a constant reminder of the sacrifices the army has continued to make to keep Nigeria a united and indivisible nation.

“Additionally, while reflecting on the past, NADCEL presents opportunity for the NA to also deliberate on its future by finetuning and redirecting its efforts to remain in perfect harmony with its constitutional responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and its constitution.

“This year’s celebration is low key, due to the unfortunate and sad development that led to the death of my predecessor, the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in a plane mishap on Friday May 21 in Kaduna,” he said.

Yahaya said that the Nigerian army had achieved commendable successes in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality in recent time

He added that the army had also made tremendous progress in the areas of professionalism, administration and cooperation among the sister Services and other security agencies.

He disclosed that the army would continue to embrace regimentation so as to strengthen cohesion and service discipline by enhancing the confidence and competence of the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs).

“As a first step today, therefore, I will be providing staff cars for the AHQ and AHQ Garrison RSMs as a mark of more to come towards recognizing and exalting their offices.

“I will follow up with a similar gesture to the Divisions and Corps RSMs as well as cascade in similar manner to Brigades and Units RSMs.

“My aim is to return glory and fame to the erstwhile revered and exalted position of the RSMs and SNCOs in the Nigerian Army as essential, invaluable bridge between officers and soldiers.

“The overall objective is to further develop and recognise the individual Nigerian Army soldier,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the grand finale of NFDCEL-2021 include lectures and awards of gallantry and innovation to 10 deserving officers and seven soldiers.

The RSMs of Army Headquarters and Headquarters Garrison were also presented with brand new Toyota Hilux vans as their staff cars.(NAN)

