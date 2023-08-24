Army woos NSCDC in the fight against insecurity in Katsina State

By Abbas Bamalli

The Nigeria Army has solicited the support and cooperation of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the fight against insecurity in Katsina State.

Commander of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Katsina, Brig.-Gen. Oluremi Fadairo solicited the cooperation when he paid a familiarisation visit to the NSCDC Command in Katsina on Thursday.

“The visit is for familiarisation and to seek for your support and cooperation to collectively face security challenges in the state.

He stressed the need for regular supervision and monitoring of arms and ammunition, armouries and personnel to fish out bad eggs in the system and to ensure proper compliance with the rules of engagement.

He also assured of collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate security and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Brig.-Gen. Fadairo assumed office as Commander of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Aug. 4. (NAN)

