Army will stop at nothing to eliminate nation’s adversaries – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army will stop at nothing to neutralise all adversaries to ensure peace in the country.

Lagbaja gave the assurance at the closing of the 2024 First Quarter Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Conference, on Thursday in Abuja.

“I wish to warn criminal elements in our society that the Nigerian Army will stop at nothing to neutralise them,” he said.

Lagbaja warned troops not to be carried away by the successes being recorded against criminals, saying it was not yet time to celebrate.

He said the conference was to awaken all commanders to the reality that they must ensure total victory against all adversaries.

The COAS assured Nigerians that the army has competent and committed personnel to win the war against all criminals, so as to create the enabling environment for good governance and economic prosperity.

Lagbaja told officers and soldiers to be courageous in the fight against insecurity, adding that any fear on their part would embolden the criminals.

“I must, however, remind you all of the need to always be ingenious and courageous because the adversaries we fight are emboldened by weakness; thus, we cannot afford to show a jot of it.

“Fear is a major currency with which our adversaries trade, and we must turn the tide against them and out-trade them in their currency,” he added.

He urged law-abiding Nigerians to continue to support the army in the efforts to safeguard every inch of Nigerian territory and the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS used the occasion to present commendation awards to seven Major Generals for their meritorious services during their tour of duty as operations commanders.

Also, a video of a community in Borno celebrating the return of troops after they captured and destroyed terrorists’ enclaves in Timbuktu Triangle recently, was shown before the end of the conference. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje