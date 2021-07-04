Army will maintain commitment to peace, security — GOC

Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, says Nigeria Army will not rest until total peace is attained in every part of the country.

Yusuf gave the assurance on Sunday at the Interdenominational Service held at St. Batholomew Church in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, as part of activities for the 2021 Army Day celebration.

He appealed to soldiers to continue with commitment until all the adversaries of the country were defeated.

He also charged officers and men of the army to ensure loyalty in the service for maximum performance.

“You are also expected to obey constituted authority to be disciplined and to work together to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

“The Nigerian Army Day Celebration is an annual event which was first celebrated on the July 6, 1978 in solemn remembrance of that historic first shot on July 6, 1967 which marked the commencement of the country’s 30-month civil war to keep the country one,” Yusuf said.

The GOC who was represented by Brig.-Gen. Matthias Ameh, urged the army to be steadfast and committed in their quest to win the battle against all forms of restiveness across the country.

He commended the officers and soldiers fighting banditry in the north-western area, especially those within the area of responsibility.

Earlier, the Chaplain of 8 Division, Maj. Philip Okoli, said that they had gathered to thank God for seeing them through in the last one year.

In his sermon, Okoli urged officers and soldiers to be disciplined, loyal and be united to achieve the goal of the Nigeria Army of defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

“Loyalty is like a bond and binding force in the military. Loyalty is not about age, status but the nation. Therefore, as soldiers we must remain loyal to the nation,” Okoli said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that special prayer was offered for the nation for peace and stability as well as for the president for more wisdom and ability to lead the country aright.(NAN)

