Army will ensure total defeat of insurgents, others – Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reiterated the commitment and determination of the Nigerian Army to ensure the total defeat of insurgents, marauding bandits, and all other forms of external and internal aggression disturbing the peace of the country.

Lagbaja gave the assurance in his Easter Message to troops and families of personnel of the Nigerian Army on Sunday in Abuja.

He urged all officers and soldiers to use the season to pray for continued operational successes and continue to espouse the values and virtues of love, peace, and sacrifice in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The COAS said he had ensured the implementation of quality training and equipping towards combating the myriads of security threats confronting the nation.

He said the Nigerian army under his leadership had continued to record tremendous successes in various operations at home and abroad, especially in the ongoing Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and other internal security operations nationwide.

“As we continue to push towards the final onslaught on the adversaries troubling our nation, I assure you that the welfare of officers and soldiers, including training and provision of the needed equipment, will always be prioritised to enable us to discharge our constitutional responsibilities effectively.

“Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge and thank you, my officers and soldiers, for your doggedness in tackling the numerous security challenges bedeviling us as a nation.

“You have displayed much commitment, courage, resilience, and professionalism. For this, I say well done and charge you not to rest on your oars until we have eliminated all forms of threat to our country.

“While still grieving the recent unwarranted and gruesome murder of our colleagues in Okuama Community of Delta, which occurred on March 14, I urge you all to remain steadfast, diligent, and committed to the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities.

“I encourage you to continue to pray for the repose of the souls of our departed colleagues who paid the supreme price for the noble cause of keeping our beloved country safe.

“I will continue to prioritise the welfare of our officers, soldiers, and families, including those of our departed colleagues,” he said.

Lagbaja also charged personnel to use the Easter celebration to offer prayers against all forms of negative forces militating against the peace and progress of the nation.

He also expressed hope that the spiritual exercise of the Lenten Season and the lessons learnt would imbue them with greater zeal and dedication to their constitutional duties.

The Army chief commended President Bola Tinubu for his continuous support to the Nigerian army and the confidence reposed in him to lead the nation’s army at this period in its history.

“I wish to reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty in the defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our fatherland,” he added. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje