Army War College receives Pakistani Defence University delegation 

The Army War College of Nigeria (AWCN) on Thursday received a delegation from the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, Pakistan.

The Public Relations Officer of AWCN, Maj. Muhammed Maidawa, in a statement on Thursday, said the visit is part of the Pakistani National Security and War Course (NSWC) 2021 to 2022.

Maisawa said the delegation led by Air Commodore Faisal Khan, was received by the Commandant of the college, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi.

In his remarks, the team leader, Air Commodore Khan, said the team was made up of faculty and participants from Pakistani armed forces, civil service personnel and two allied participants from Sri Lanka and Iran.

Khan said that the study tour formed part of the culminating activities for the National Security and War Course (NSWC) 2021/22 which runs for 11 months.

He added that the course would enable participants to develop comprehensive understanding of national security, elements of national power, warfare and operational strategies within the framework of contemporary security environment of Pakistan.

Khan thanked the commandant and officers of AWCN for the wonderful reception and a very incisive brief and interaction during the visit.

Responding, the Commandant, AWCN Gen. Alabi, commended the delegation from NDU, Islamabad for choosing Nigeria as a country and AWCN in particular as part of the foreign study tour.

Alabi said the existing cordial military relationship between Nigeria and Pakistan had seen both countries trained and operated together especially under the auspices of United Nations (UN).

He said Nigeria and Pakistan have operated together particularly in Peace Support Operations (PSO).

“I recalled during my tour of duty as Commanding Officer in UN PSO, we worked closely with Pakistani Contingent and the COS of a Nigerian led UN Brigade was from Pakistan Army,” he said.

The commandant said AWCN was born out of operational experience of Nigerian army, particularly the fight against terrorism and insurgency and the observed gap between operational and strategic levels training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports both countries have maintained their military ties for nearly 40 years as dozens of Nigerian army officers have attended various military trainings in Pakistan. (NAN)

