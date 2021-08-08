Army War College participants embark on study tour to Liberia, Niger

Participants of Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 5/2021, have embarked on a Geo – Strategic tour to the Republics of Liberia and Niger, Nigerian Army has said.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said the tour which began on Aug. 8 would end on Aug. 14.



He said the tour was an important component of the module on national security which also constituted a vital part of the college’s programme for the participants.



According to him, the tour is designed to expose the participants to the geo-strategic environment and afford them the opportunity to appreciate the link between geo-strategic mechanisms and Nigeria’s foreign policy posture in the West African sub-region.

“The theme for the 2021 Geo-Strategic Study Tour is ” Border Management and Regional Security Cooperation in West Africa”.

“The Overall Tour Director, who is also the Commandant of the college, Maj.-Gen. Solomon Udounwa, has urged the participants to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, the Nigerian Army and the college during the tour.



“He urged them to make utmost use of the opportunity to upgrade their knowledge in regional diplomacy and security, as they are applicable to tackling both intra state and cross border regional security challenges,” he said.



Nwachukwu disclosed that Brig.-General IU Akpan, would lead the team to the Republic of Liberia while the Director of Studies , Brig.-Gen. BA Alabi would lead the team to Niger Republic. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...