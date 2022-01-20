Army War College Nigeria gets 5th Commandant

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the routine posting and appointment of senior officers in the Nigerian Army(NA), the newly appointed Commandant of the Army War College Nigeria, (AWCN), Major General Bamidele Alabi has taken over as the 5th Commandant in the annals of AWCN.

He took over from Major General Solomon Udounwa, who has been redeployed to newly established Army Headquarters, Department of Special Services and Programmes as the Chief of Special Services and Programmes. The colourful ceremony took place at AWCN, WU Bassey Barracks, Asokoro Abuja.

While delivering his maiden remarks, Major General Bamidele Alabi thanked his predecessor for the purposeful leadership and mentoring, which he said spans for several decades.

He promised to continue to leverage on his wealth of experiences and build on the legacy he bequeathed in AWCN.

In his veledictory speech, the outgoing Commandant, Major General SE Udounwa congratulated the new Commandant, whom he described as integral part of the College having served as Directing Staff as well as Director of Studies prior to his recent appointment as Commandant.

He wished him a fruitful and successful tenure urged the entire College community to extend same cooperation and support rendered him to his successor so that the College will continue to succeed.

Major General Alabi is among the 5 pioneer Directing Staff of the College when it was established on 28 February 2017. He is a member of 41 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He has held significant command, staff and instructional appointments. He was a Directing Staff at the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College(AFCSC), Jaji, Commanding Officer, Nigerian Battalion 29 at United Nations Mission in Liberia and Commander 3 Brigade Kano, before his appointment as Director of Studies and Coordination at AWCN.

He is a member of several professional bodies notable amongst them include; member Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Senior Executive Fellow of the Harvard Kennedy School amongst others.

He has attended several military and civil courses, these include Senior Staff Course at AFCSC, Advanced Command and Staff Course in United Kingdom and Higher Defence Strategic Studies Course at National Defence College Nigeria.

Highpoints of the event include signing of handing and taking over notes, presentation of College flag, presentation of souvenirs, address to soldiers and Civilian Staff and Quarter Guards formalities.

