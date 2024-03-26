Army War College embarks on internal security study tour

The Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) has commenced Internal Security Study Tour (ISST) to Operation Whirl Punch in Kaduna State and Operation Safe Haven in Plateau.

This is contained in a statement by the College Public Relations Officer, Maj. Hashimu Abdullahi, on Monday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said the tour with the theme “Comprehensive Approach to Security as an Imperative for Addressing Multi-Dimensional Security Threats for Enhanced National Security” aimed at deepening the understanding of comprehensive security strategies critical for enhancing national stability.

He said the study tour was a key component of the Interagency Corporation and Coordination in Military Operations Module of AWCN and constituted an important aspect of the college curriculum.

“During the tour, participants will not only witness the operational dynamics of internal security measures, but also engage with the multifaceted challenges inherent in joint and interagency operations.

“By directly engaging in field activities, they will be able to confront the complexities of coordinating efforts across different branches of the military as well as with various civil authorities.

“This immersive experience is poised to equip them with practical insights and strategies for addressing contemporary security threats, fostering a comprehensive understanding of the intricate balance required to safeguard national interests effectively,” he said.

Abdullahi said the Commandant of AWCN, Maj.-Gen. Ishaya Maina, would assume the Director overseeing the meticulous execution of the tour.

He added that the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Brig.-Gen. Aminu Umar, would lead Team 1, while Team 2 would be under the leadership of the Director of War and Strategy, Brig.-Gen. MO Edide, to ensure that every aspect of the tour aligns with the educational objectives of the college.

“Apart from the 75 Military participants, the tour encompasses 42 participants from key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within Nigeria.

“Among these are members of the Nigeria Police, alongside representatives from the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“As the ISST unfolds, it represents not only a critical educational endeavor, but also a testament to the commitment of the AWCN and the Chief of Army Staff towards safeguarding national security through knowledge, cooperation, and preparedness.

“With the collective expertise of participants from diverse military and civilian backgrounds, the tour is poised to yield invaluable insights and foster enduring partnerships as well as articulating measures in confronting the evolving security challenges,” he added. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje